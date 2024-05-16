Left Menu

Tennis-Paul overcomes Hurkacz to reach Italian Open semis

Paul, who defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, had yet to drop a set before the quarter-final, but Hurkacz managed to force the match into the decider before the American came out on top. It was a match which went back and forth with 13 breaks of serve overall.

16-05-2024
American 14th seed Tommy Paul came through a marathon match to beat Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-5 3-6 6-3 and reach the Italian Open semi-finals on Thursday. Paul, who defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, had yet to drop a set before the quarter-final, but Hurkacz managed to force the match into the decider before the American came out on top.

It was a match which went back and forth with 13 breaks of serve overall. The pair exchanged breaks early in the opening set, with Paul breaking twice to lead 3-2. With Paul serving for the set, Hurkacz broke again to make it 5-5. Paul broke back immediately and held serve to take the first set. The American made a strong start to the second, breaking in the first game, but Hurkacz came back, breaking twice to force a third set.

This time it was the Pole who took an early 2-0 lead, but they again exchanged breaks of serve to make it 3-3 before Paul made the decisive break to go 5-3 up, and then saved six break points to wrap up victory. Paul awaits the winner of Thursday's last quarter-final between Greece's sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Chilean 21st seed Nicolas Jarry.

Another Chilean, Alejandro Tabilo is already into the other semi-final and will take on German third seed Alexander Zverev.

