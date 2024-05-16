Left Menu

Indian badminton stars Meiraba, Satwik-Chirag advance to Thailand Open quarterfinals

Indian shuttlers continue their impressive run at Thailand Open Super 500. Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty advanced to quarterfinals in men's singles and men's doubles respectively. Meiraba defeated Mads Christophersen 21-14 22-20, while Satwik-Chirag overcame Xie Sao Nan-Zeng Wei Han 21-16 21-11. Ashmita Chaliha lost a close match against Han Yue 15-21 21-12 12-21 in women's singles, and Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath bowed out in mixed doubles. Meiraba's next challenge is against world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, while Satwik-Chirag will face Junaidi Arif-Roy King Yap.

Continuing their splendid run, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinal of Thailand Open Super 500 here on Thursday.

A day after his upset win over compatriot HS Prannoy, the 21-year-old Meiraba, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, eliminated Denmark's Mads Christophersen 21-14 22-20 in second round clash men's singles clash that lasted 50 minutes. Meiraba, who had won the Iran Fajr International and India International in 2022, will face a litmus test when he takes on world champion and local hero Kunlavut Vitidsarn next.

World number 3 Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag defeated Xie Sao Nan and Zeng Wei Han, ranked 69th, 21-16 21-11 in their second round match.

The Asian Games gold medallists will next face Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap.

Among other Indians, Ashmita Chaliha's gruelling fight ended in a narrow loss as she went down 15-21 21-12 12-21 to top seeded Chinese Han Yue in women's singles.

In mixed doubles, Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost 10-21 17-21 to Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari to bow out of the competition.

