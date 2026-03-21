Axis Bank Drives Forward with DP World PGTI Partnership to Boost Indian Golf

Axis Bank has taken a decisive leap into the world of professional golf by partnering with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) as its official banking partner. This collaboration represents a notable effort to elevate the sport within the country.

As part of the partnership, Axis Bank will lend its support to all tournaments organized by DP World PGTI during the current season. This initiative is set to drive the development of golfing talent and bolster the sport's growth across India, enhancing opportunities for players and fans alike.

Munish Sharda, Executive Director of Axis Bank, emphasized the bank's dedication to the premium customer segment, which shares a strong connection with golf. Former cricket captain and current PGTI president, Kapil Dev, highlighted the importance of such partnerships in strengthening the foundation of the Tour and expanding its reach nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)