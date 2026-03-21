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Diplomatic Dialogues: Modi’s Eid Greetings Amidst Regional Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed Eid and Nowruz greetings to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian while condemning attacks that threaten regional stability. He emphasized the need to protect navigation freedom and global supply chains, and discussed recent developments and security concerns in the region with President Pezeshkian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:49 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Modi’s Eid Greetings Amidst Regional Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm Eid and Nowruz greetings to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian amidst heightened regional tensions. Their conversation underscored the yearning for peace, stability, and prosperity in West Asia.

In light of recent attacks on critical infrastructure, Modi condemned the disruptions threatening regional stability and global supply chains. He reiterated the urgent need for safeguarding navigation freedom in strategic shipping lanes.

This dialogue marked their second interaction since conflict erupted on February 28. Modi emphasized diplomacy to resolve issues while showing concern over evolving security threats, a perspective shared with multiple global leaders including those from the Middle East and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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