Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi for Unspecified Talks
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the meeting but details of the discussion were not disclosed. This interaction highlights ongoing dialogues between state and central leadership, although the exact agenda remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The meeting was disclosed by the Prime Minister's Office but did not include details about the topics discussed during their conversation.
This encounter underscores the continuous communication between Delhi's state government and the central leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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