Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi for Unspecified Talks

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the meeting but details of the discussion were not disclosed. This interaction highlights ongoing dialogues between state and central leadership, although the exact agenda remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:53 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi for Unspecified Talks
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was disclosed by the Prime Minister's Office but did not include details about the topics discussed during their conversation.

This encounter underscores the continuous communication between Delhi's state government and the central leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026