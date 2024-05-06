Left Menu

Davey's exclusion from Scotland's T20 World Cup squad; Wheal, Jones make a comeback

It was ultimately about getting the balance of the squad just right, and we feel weve done that here, Scotland head coach Doug Watson said.To have Michael Jones and Brad Wheal available, their experience from previous T20 World Cups is crucial for the group.

Michael Jones and Brad Wheal returned to Scotland's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, while seasoned Somerset pacer Josh Davey missed out.

Jones and Wheal, representing Durham and Hampshire respectively, were left out of Scotland's roster for the T20 Tri-Series against Netherlands and Ireland earlier this month. But the duo has been cleared by the counties to play in the marquee event in the Americas next month..

However, ''neither Davey nor his Somerset team-mate Andrew Umeed, who is uncapped at T20I level, were made available for World Cup selection,'' ESPNcricinfo reported.

''It was a really difficult selection meeting, and it's never easy getting it down to a squad of 15. It was ultimately about getting the balance of the squad just right, and we feel we've done that here,'' Scotland head coach Doug Watson said.

''To have Michael Jones and Brad Wheal available, their experience from previous T20 World Cups is crucial for the group. I'm very excited about what lies ahead, and I think the players are too, the closer we get to it,'' he added.

The Richie Berrington-led Scots, featuring in their sixth-ever T20 World Cup, play their opener versus defending champion England on June 4 in Barbados.

They have been clubbed in Group B alongside Australia, Namibia and Oman as well.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal.

