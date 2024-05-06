IPL 2024: Hardik, Piyush's three-wicket hauls restrict SRH at 173/8 against MI

Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla's three-wicket hauls restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at 173/8 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Batting sensation Travis Head and skipper Pat Cummins were the two highest run scorers for the Sunrisers as they helped the visitors put 173/8 on the scoreboard against the hosts on Monday.

After winning the toss, MI skipper Hardik Pandya sent the Sunrisers to bat first, and their decision did go in their favour as they dominated the visitors in the first inning. Travis Head (48) and Abhishek Sharma (11) opened for Sunrisers Hyderbad and played a 56-run partnership. However, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah made the first breakthrough of the game after he removed Abhishek in the 6th over.

Soon after losing the first wicket, SRH failed to make a solid partnership as the MI bowlers dominated the game. Before reaching the 100-run mark in the 13th over, SRH lost four more wickets and stood at 96/5. The second wicket of the inning came after debutant Anshul Kamboj removed Mayank Agarwal (5) in the 8th over.

Piyush Chawla bagged an important wicket after he removed the dangerous Head in the 11th over. The Australian batter missed his half-century for just two runs. Skipper Hardik Pandya's first wicket came after he dismissed Nitish Reddy (20) in the 12th over.

After losing early wickets, the Sunrisers must have thought Heinrich Klaasen (2) would take care of the middle order but the Proteas cricketer was removed from the crease in the 13th over by Chawla. The batters failed to stay on the crease for a longer time after the MI bowling attack kept on taking wickets. Shahbaz Ahmed (10) and Marco Jansen (17) were dismissed by Pandya in the 16th over. Later in the 17th over, Chawla picked Abdul Samad's (3) wicket in the 17th over.

In the end, Pat Cummins (35*) and Sanvir Singh (8) were unbeaten on the crease and took SRH to 173/8. Pandya and Chawla picked up three wickets each in their respective spells and led the Mumbai bowling attack. While Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah picked one wicket each. Nuwan Thushara was the only MI bowler who failed to pick wickets in the game.

The Mumbai-based franchise need to make 174 runs to win the match infront of their home crowd. Brief score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Travis Head 48, Pat Cummins 35*, Nitish Reddy 20; Hardik Pandya 3/31) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

