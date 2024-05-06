Australia commence ICC T20 World Cup 2024 preparations

The home based players of Australian men's squad, under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, kick-started their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Monday. The squad underwent training in two phases in Brisbane, with the first phase commencing.

During the week-long camp, 11 home-based players and members of extended squad will gather in Brisbane to engage in a comprehensive training regimen, which includes honing skills, rigorous gym sessions and regular check-ins to ensure peak performance. This initial phase signifies the beginning of a focused preparation period, with another camp scheduled in Brisbane for next week, where the squad will gear up for the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Head Coach Andrew McDonald was available at the training session alongwith players including captain Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann, Ashton Agar, Xavier Barlett and Marnus Labuschagne. Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against Oman in Barbados on June 5, before Group B fixtures against England, Namibia and Scotland.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.(ANI)

