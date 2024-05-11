Olympics-Soccer-French President Macron hopes Mbappe will play in Olympics
The France striker confirmed late on Friday that he would leave Paris St Germain and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid. "I have no particular comment to make other than the fact that I am counting upon Real Madrid to free up Kylian for the Olympic Games so he can play with the French team," Macron said in a video posted on his X account.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he hoped soccer star Kylian Mbappe would play in this year's Paris Olympic Games. The France striker confirmed late on Friday that he would leave Paris St Germain and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.
"I have no particular comment to make other than the fact that I am counting upon Real Madrid to free up Kylian for the Olympic Games so he can play with the French team," Macron said in a video posted on his X account. Mbappe, 25, has played 77 times for France and scored a goal in the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia to help his team win the trophy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bayern Munich's internal tensions surface ahead of crucial Real Madrid encounter
Bayern facing late fitness calls ahead of Real Madrid semi-final
Injury-Marred Bayern Faces 'Last-Minute Calls' Ahead of Real Madrid Semi-Final Showdown
Courtois Returns: Real Madrid Goalkeeper Set for Season Debut After Injury Recovery
Bayern Munich Left-Back Guerreiro Ruled Out of Real Madrid Clash with Injury