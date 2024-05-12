Left Menu

CSK Contain RR to 141/5 in IPL Clash

Simarjeet Singh produced his career-best figures of 3 for 26 to help Chennai Super Kings restrict Rajasthan Royals to 1415 in their IPL clash here on Sunday.Riyan Parag top scored for Rajasthan with 35-ball 47 not out which included three sixes and one four.Parag was crucial in pushing RRs past 140-run mark in tough conditions as he added 42 for the third wicket with skipper Sanju Samson 15 and another 40 for the fourth with Dhruv Jurel.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Simarjeet Singh produced his career-best figures of 3 for 26 to help Chennai Super Kings restrict Rajasthan Royals to 141/5 in their IPL clash here on Sunday.

Riyan Parag top scored for Rajasthan with 35-ball 47 not out which included three sixes and one four.

Parag was crucial in pushing RR's past 140-run mark in tough conditions as he added 42 for the third wicket with skipper Sanju Samson (15) and another 40 for the fourth with Dhruv Jurel. Jurel played a crucial hand late in the innings with 28 off 18 balls including two sixes and a four. At the top, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24), Jos Buttler (21) and Samson got their starts but were not able to convert. Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 141/5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 24, Riyan Parag 47 not out, Tushar Deshpande 2/30, Simarjeet Singh 3/26) vs Chennai Super Kings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

