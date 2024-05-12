Soccer-West Brom and Southampton play out goalless stalemate in Championship play-off

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Sunday, the second 0-0 result of the day after Norwich City held Leeds United in the other semi-final tie. Tom Fellows delivered a cross from the right into the Southampton box that was headed down by Grady Diangana in the 33rd minute, but keeper Alex McCarthy kept it out with a quick dive to the right.

West Brom came close again at the hour mark with Mikey Johnston's cross reaching Darnell Furlong whose hurried attempt from close range missed the near post by inches. Diangana had another chance to score in the 78th minute but ended up playing the ball straight at the keeper. Southampton will host West Brom in the second leg on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)