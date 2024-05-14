Left Menu

Doping-American downhiller Johnson banned 14 months for whereabouts failures

Olympic alpine skiing downhiller Breezy Johnson was hit with a 14-month ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday for committing three whereabouts failures over a 12-month span. Johnson's 14-month period of ineligibility began on Oct. 10, 2023, the date of her third whereabouts failure. She will also have all competitive results from that date disqualified and forfeit any points and prize money.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 02:42 IST
Doping-American downhiller Johnson banned 14 months for whereabouts failures

Olympic alpine skiing downhiller Breezy Johnson was hit with a 14-month ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday for committing three whereabouts failures over a 12-month span. One of the top U.S. downhillers, Johnson has collected seven podium finishes in Alpine World Cup races, including three runner-up results in 2021. She was seventh in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Whereabouts protocol requires an athlete to inform anti-doping authorities where they will be for at least one hour every day for unannounced out-of-competition testing, and bans for whereabouts failures can range from one to two years. USADA said in a statement that it determined a 14-month period of ineligibility was appropriate because Johnson's degree of fault was relatively low given the circumstances of the case.

The anti-doping body did not say what those circumstances were. Johnson's 14-month period of ineligibility began on Oct. 10, 2023, the date of her third whereabouts failure.

She will also have all competitive results from that date disqualified and forfeit any points and prize money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024