Soccer-Canada names Marsch as head coach of men's national team

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been named coach of the Canadian men's national team, Canada Soccer announced on Monday with a little over five weeks to go before the squad faces Argentina in the Copa America opener.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 02:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been named coach of the Canadian men's national team, Canada Soccer announced on Monday with a little over five weeks to go before the squad faces Argentina in the Copa America opener. American Marsch takes over from Mauro Biello, who filled the role on an interim basis after John Herdman stepped down from the position last August to join Major League Soccer club Toronto FC.

The appointment of Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds United in February 2023, was announced by Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue in video posted on social media. "I'm about to call Jesse Marsch and confirm that he will be the next head coach of our Canadian men's national team," Blue said in the video. "We've been working on getting this done and excited to finally have it ready to go."

Marsch was then connected to the call. "I appreciate so much your trust and your belief in me,” Marsch said on the call. "I assure that you I will pay you back at every level. And this team is gonna be something the entire Canadian community is going to be so excited about."

Canada will play at Netherlands (June 6) and France (June 9) ahead the June 20 Copa America clash against Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

