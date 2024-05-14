Left Menu

Bundeskunstahalle reveals Leroy Sané to feature in Germany's Euro 2024 squad

The 35-year-old Hummels played a starring role in defence to help Dortmund to the Champions League final.San is suspended for Germanys next warmup match against Ukraine in Nuremberg on June 3 but will be available four days later when it faces Greece for its final tournament tune-up in Mnchengladbach.Tournament host Germany opens Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich on June 14.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:53 IST
Bundeskunstahalle reveals Leroy Sané to feature in Germany's Euro 2024 squad
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was supposed to announce his European Championship squad on Thursday, but others have been doing it for him instead.

Bakers, singers, entertainers, art venues, radio stations.

The German soccer federation's decision to "leak" some of Nagelsmann's choices in a variety of manners has arguably generated more excitement than the confirmed choices themselves.

Injured Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané was announced on Tuesday by the Frankfurter Kunsthalle art exhibition venue, taking to nine altogether the number of players confirmed before Nagelsmann was to name his squad.

Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug was announced in a radio program, Stuttgart winger Chris Führich by a Black Forest bakery, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Robin Koch by YouTube entertainers, as was Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, then Stuttgart defender Maximilian Mittelstädt was given the green light by singer Peter Schilling on Instagram.

Mittelstädt's first goal for Germany in the win over the Netherlands in March was celebrated by Schilling's 1980s hit "Major Tom." Thousands of German fans signed a petition to make it the official German goal jingle.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck and Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic were also called up.

The confirmed choices so far indicate there will be no return for Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka or Mats Hummels despite their strong finishes to the season. The 35-year-old Hummels played a starring role in defence to help Dortmund to the Champions League final.

Sané is suspended for Germany's next warmup match against Ukraine in Nuremberg on June 3 but will be available four days later when it faces Greece for its final tournament tune-up in Mönchengladbach.

Tournament host Germany opens Euro 2024 against Scotland in Munich on June 14. It then plays Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19 and Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024