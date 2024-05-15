Left Menu

Cycling-Milan beats Merlier on the line to win Giro stage 11

Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek outsprinted Tim Merlier to win stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, his second stage win of this year's race, with Tadej Pogacar maintaining his hold on the leader's jersey. Milan strengthened his grip on the points jersey, while Pogacar finished safely in the bunch, avoiding a crash near the end, and keeps the maglia rosa.

Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek outsprinted Tim Merlier to win stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, his second stage win of this year's race, with Tadej Pogacar maintaining his hold on the leader's jersey. The 207-km ride from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare had a flat final 100-km, meaning this was always likely to be a chance for the sprinters to claim a stage win, and Milan triumphed again, just as he did on stage four.

Belgium's Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step had won stage three, and as the peloton bore down on the finish line it was between himself and Milan, and the Italian who had been pipped by Olav Kooij on stage nine, proved the strongest. Milan strengthened his grip on the points jersey, while Pogacar finished safely in the bunch, avoiding a crash near the end, and keeps the maglia rosa.

