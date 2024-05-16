Left Menu

Figure skating-Australian Kerry to appeal US sexual misconduct ban

Australian Olympic figure skater Brendan Kerry has said he will appeal against a life-time ban in the United States for sexual misconduct involving a minor. The U.S. Center for SafeSport was established in 2017 with the aim of protecting athletes, particularly minors, from sexual abuse in Olympic sports programmes in the United States.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-05-2024 08:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 08:06 IST
Figure skating-Australian Kerry to appeal US sexual misconduct ban
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Olympic figure skater Brendan Kerry has said he will appeal against a life-time ban in the United States for sexual misconduct involving a minor. The U.S. Center for SafeSport banned Kerry from any events or activities controlled by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) in a ruling on Tuesday.

Kerry denied wrongdoing and said he would contest the ban. "After hearing nothing from the U.S. Center for SafeSport for almost three years ... I received their decision with no advance warning whatsoever, sanctioning me for alleged violations that I did not commit," he said in a statement published by Australian media on Thursday.

"That decision is not final and I intend to challenge this suspension and request arbitration before a neutral arbitrator as is my right." Kerry, 29, competed at three Winter Olympics and was one of Australia's two flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Games, his last major international competition.

He was a registered coach with U.S. Figure Skating in the 2016-17 season, when the misconduct was alleged to have occurred. The U.S. Center for SafeSport was established in 2017 with the aim of protecting athletes, particularly minors, from sexual abuse in Olympic sports programmes in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024