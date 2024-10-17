U.S. Precision Strikes Target Houthi Arms in Yemen

In a statement from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the United States has confirmed precision strikes against five underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, marking a significant escalation in the region.

The strikes targeted sites housing various weapons components that the Houthis have reportedly used to attack civilian and military vessels, following an ongoing campaign of aggression in the Red Sea. The actions are part of a broader military strategy, with previous strikes this month focusing on Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in the war-torn region.

According to the U.S. Central Command, assessments of the strike efficacy are underway, with no reported civilian casualties. These developments come amidst an alarming rise in Houthi attacks, purportedly aligned with Palestinian support in Gaza, presenting a complicated challenge for U.S. foreign policy in the area.

