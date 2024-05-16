Left Menu

Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe in Spanish league to seal Champions League spot

Antoine Griezmann scored a hat trick as Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 3-0 in the Spanish league on Wednesday to secure a Champions League spot next season.The France international scored twice in the first half and again in the second to give Atletico its 12th straight appearance in Europes top club competition.The victory at Getafe moved Atletico 11 points clear of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao with two rounds remaining.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:18 IST
Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe in Spanish league to seal Champions League spot
  • Country:
  • Spain

Antoine Griezmann scored a hat trick as Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 3-0 in the Spanish league on Wednesday to secure a Champions League spot next season.

The France international scored twice in the first half and again in the second to give Atletico its 12th straight appearance in Europe's top club competition.

The victory at Getafe moved Atletico 11 points clear of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao with two rounds remaining. Athletic's hopes of making it to the Champions League ended with a 2-1 loss at Celta Vigo.

Griezmann hadn't scored since a brace in Atletico's 3-1 win against Girona five matches ago.

"We've been qualifying for the Champions League for many years now, that has to be valued," Griezmann said.

It was Atletico's fourth straight league victory. It was the third straight defeat for Getafe, which stayed in 10th place.

RELEGATION FIGHT Three teams fighting against relegation won on Wednesday. In addition to Celta's win against Athletic, Rayo Vallecano beat Granada 2-1 at home and Cadiz won 1-0 at Sevilla.

Celta opened a five-point gap to Cadiz, which remains the first team inside the relegation zone. Rayo was one point ahead of Celta. Cadiz sat four points inside the demotion area.

Rayo got the win over Granada despite playing with 10 men after Oscar Trejo was sent off in the fifth minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024