Sanjay Raut Counters Modi: Aarey Forest and Drug Allegations in Focus

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) defended the MVA government's actions, denying opposition to development while emphasizing the protection of Mumbai's Aarey forest. Raut also challenged PM Modi's drug allegations against Congress, pointing to drug busts in Gujarat and questioning Modi's action during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:56 IST
Sanjay Raut Counters Modi: Aarey Forest and Drug Allegations in Focus
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations regarding the Mumbai Metro 3 line work. Raut emphasized that the MVA government, including the Congress, aimed to protect Mumbai's Aarey forest rather than obstruct development projects.

Prime Minister Modi criticized the former Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government for halting the Metro project, attributing the increased project costs to political ego. He further accused the coalition of impeding significant infrastructure plans like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

Addressing drug-related allegations, Raut hit back, highlighting substantial drug seizures in Gujarat and questioning Modi's silence on the matter. He also scrutinized BJP's allies and figures, pointing to inconsistencies in the current administration's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

