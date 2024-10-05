Left Menu

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Polling commenced for Haryana's 90 Assembly seats with over two crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of key figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Dushyant Chautala. The BJP aims for a third consecutive win, while security is tightened to ensure fair elections.

Polling for Haryana's 90 Assembly seats began under tight security, marking a crucial electoral battle in the state. The fate of prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Dushyant Chautala hang in the balance as over two crore people are eligible to vote.

The BJP is striving for a hat-trick victory, countered by Congress's ambition to reclaim power after a decade. These elections, featuring 1,031 candidates including 101 women, see vital participation from parties such as AAP and the INLD-BSP alliance, with results slated for October 8.

Tight security is in place with 30,000 police officers deployed, ensuring a peaceful polling process. Enhanced measures include classifying 3,616 booths as sensitive. The 2019 elections witnessed the BJP forming a government with the JJP's support, which ended with the change in leadership this March.

