Illegal Gun Factory Bust: Unveiling the Underworld of Weapons

Delhi Police uncovered an illegal gun manufacturing unit with the arrest of two individuals. Seized items included 16 pistols, six live cartridges, and various tools from a Meerut flat. Suspect Ikram led police to Mashook Ali and a hidden factory in Meerut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled an illicit gun manufacturing operation following the arrest of two individuals.

Authorities seized a staggering cache of firearms, including 16 country-made pistols and six live cartridges, along with essential components and machinery from a flat in Meerut.

The bust occurred after suspect Ikram's arrest in Delhi led police to Mashook Ali and an illegal factory in Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

