Illegal Gun Factory Bust: Unveiling the Underworld of Weapons

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled an illicit gun manufacturing operation following the arrest of two individuals.

Authorities seized a staggering cache of firearms, including 16 country-made pistols and six live cartridges, along with essential components and machinery from a flat in Meerut.

The bust occurred after suspect Ikram's arrest in Delhi led police to Mashook Ali and an illegal factory in Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies.)