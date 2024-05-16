AFI, Puma Inked Multi-Year Partnership Deal

Left Menu

With AFI teaming up with global sports brand, Indian athletes across all levels will now have access to training gear of international excellence, assisting us to express our best in our game now, Chopra was quoted as saying in a release.This partnership signals the bright future of Indian sport, he added.This is the first time Indian athletes will get access to world-class speed suits that Puma supplies globally to other athletes.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with the sports wear brand Puma, which will now provide apparel, footwear and accessories to around 400 Indian athletes during domestic and international tournaments.

Being the official kit sponsor, Puma's accessories will be used by top Indian athletes including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary.

''As an athlete training for 12 years, I know the importance of high-quality gear for high-level practice. With AFI teaming up with global sports brand, Indian athletes across all levels will now have access to training gear of international excellence, assisting us to express our best in our game now,'' Chopra was quoted as saying in a release.

''This partnership signals the bright future of Indian sport,'' he added.

This is the first time Indian athletes will get access to world-class speed suits that Puma supplies globally to other athletes. The speed suits are designed to aid freedom of movement, aerodynamics and faster speed, supporting athletes to focus solely on their performance and increase efficiency,'' the press release mentioned.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said, ''Our association with Puma represents a significant milestone for India's athletes. With their high-quality gear, we are not only enhancing the performance of athletes but also creating a culture of excellence within the country's sporting community. We are confident that this partnership will propel Indian athletics to new heights on the global stage.''

