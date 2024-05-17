IPL 2024: The Final Showdown Approaches in 12 Days

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) As the 2024 Indian Premier League season heads towards its conclusion in less than two weeks, cricket fans are fully immersed in the on-field action, witnessing teams vie for supremacy and playoff spots. Boosting the fun, Parimatch's Festival of Winnings offers countless opportunities to win big during the biggest cricketing event of the year. With teams breaking records and delivering action-packed matches, let's check out the results of the past two weeks and join the action before it's too late! Setting the Stage: Kolkata Knight Riders Secure Playoff Berth Kolkata Knight Riders led the charge by securing the first playoff spot, triumphing over Mumbai Indians in a rain-affected match.

Resilience Rewarded: Rajasthan Royals Clinch Playoff Berth Despite losing four consecutive matches, Rajasthan Royals became the second side to make it to the playoffs courtesy of 8 wins in their first 9 matches in IPL 2024.

Breaking Records: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Historic Victory On May 8th, Sunrisers Hyderabad made history in the IPL by achieving the fastest run-chase ever recorded. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma led a sensational display, securing victory with an incredible 62 balls to spare against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians' Playoff Exit Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the IPL 2024 after Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a 10-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad on May 8th. With eight points from 12 games, MI became the first side to be out of the playoffs contention this season. Apart from MI, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans also bowed out of the race for the playoffs as both sides couldn't garner enough points to reach the upper echelons of the league standings.

Stellar Performance: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Winning Streak Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as a formidable force with an impressive five consecutive victories in IPL 2024. Their relentless pursuit of excellence places them on the verge of playoff qualification. The upcoming Southern Derby against Chennai Super Kings on May 18th presents a potential opportunity to secure their playoff spot and intensify the race for IPL glory.

Wrapping Up As IPL 2024 unfolds with action-packed matches, fans eagerly await the thrilling finale. Which team will emerge victorious? Will it be Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, or you favor another team?

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)