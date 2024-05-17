Left Menu

"Robin van Persie Takes the Helm at Heerenveen!"

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie was appointed head coach of Dutch club Heerenveen. The 40-year-old, the Netherlands' top scorer, signed a two-year contract starting this summer. Van Persie retired in 2019 and has since held coaching roles at Feyenoord. Heerenveen will hold a press conference Tuesday.

Updated: 17-05-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie landed his first head coaching job Friday when he was hired by Dutch top-flight club Heerenveen.

The 40-year-old Van Persie, the Netherlands men's team's all-time top scorer, will take over this summer on a two-year contract.

Van Persie ended his playing career in 2019 with Feyenoord, where he took on several coaching roles, the most recent of which was leading a youth team.

He debuted in 2001 with Feyenoord before moving on to Arsenal, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe and back to the Dutch club for a final season.

Van Persie also spent time at United's training centre with manager Erik ten Hag — a fellow Dutchman.

Heerenveen, located in the country's north, plans to hold a press conference with Van Persie on Tuesday.

The mid-table Eredivisie club has a game left this season.

