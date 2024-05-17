Soccer-Dutchman Slot confirms he is taking Liverpool job next season
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:12 IST
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would take the Liverpool job next season after Juergen Klopp leaves at the end of the campaign.
"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year," Slot told a news conference, according to ESPN. Liverpool have not yet confirmed Klopp's replacement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
