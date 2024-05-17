Left Menu

Soccer-Dutchman Slot confirms he is taking Liverpool job next season

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:12 IST
Soccer-Dutchman Slot confirms he is taking Liverpool job next season
Representative Image . Image Credit: Pexels

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would take the Liverpool job next season after Juergen Klopp leaves at the end of the campaign.

"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year," Slot told a news conference, according to ESPN. Liverpool have not yet confirmed Klopp's replacement.

