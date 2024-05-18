Haven't had the greatest run: CSK batter Rachin Ravindra on his performance in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Rachin Ravindra said he hasn't had the greatest run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In the IPL 2024, Ravindra appeared in nine matches and scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 159.41.

Speaking before the start of the IPL 2024 match between RCB and CSK on Saturday, Ravindra hoped the rain would stay away during the game in Bengaluru. He added it is amazing to be part of the Chennai-based franchise. "It's going to be incredible, hopefully, the rain stays away and we can put up a show for our fans. The atmosphere has been electric here at the Chinnaswamy. Just keep your feet on the ground and take it as it comes. Amazing to be part of CSK, amazing players and the management, the support staff, they've kind, I haven't had the greatest run, have seen the ups and downs," Ravindra said.

The New Zealand cricketer said it's a great learning process for him to share dressing with senior players like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and others. "To share the dressing room with the likes of Dhoni, Jaddu and the incredible overseas players, it's been a learning experience. It's important to find your own experience because every journey is different, the things you learn are very useful. Siraj is a threat with the new ball, they've been on a run of 5 straight wins, RCB are a very good team, but hopefully we can continue our work and stop them," he added.

CSK won the toss and decided to field against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

