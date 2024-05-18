RCB post a challenging 218/5 against CSK

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:15 IST
Image Credit: X(@IPL)
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging 218 for five against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Sent into bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (54) and Virat Kohli (47) shared 78 runs for the opening stand in 9.4 overs after the match was interrupted by showers for sometime at the end of the third over. Coming onto bat at No.3 position, Rajat Patidar made 41 off 23 balls and stitched 71 runs with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) for the second wicket to kept up the tempo. Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) played short little cameos to lift RCB. For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets giving away 61 runs. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 218 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 54, Virat Kohli 47; Shardul Thakur 2/61).

