Alexia Putellas Extends Barcelona Contract Until 2026

Barcelona's star midfielder Alexia Putellas has signed a contract extension until 2026. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2023 Women's World Cup champion is Barca's top scorer and most decorated player. Putellas will aim for her third European Cup title this Saturday against Lyon.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:40 IST
Barcelona's Spain attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas has signed a contract extension until 2026, the Liga F club announced on Tuesday. The 2021 and 2022 Ballon D'Or winner, 30, who won the 2023 Women's World Cup with Spain, is a product of the Barca academy and her contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

"Barcelona and Alexia Putellas have reached an agreement for the player to stay at the club for two more seasons through to 30 June 2026, with the option of a third year," Barca said in a statement. Regarded as one of the best players in women's soccer, Putellas is Barca's top scorer with 189 goals in 424 games and the most decorated player in Barca's history with 29 titles, including two Women's Champions League crowns.

On Saturday, Putellas will bid for her third European Cup title as Barca face Lyon in the final at Bilbao.

