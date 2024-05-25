Left Menu

Mariners Triumph: Epic Comeback in A-League Final

Central Coast Mariners overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Melbourne Victory 3-1 in the A-League Grand Final. Goals from Ryan Edmondson and Miguel Di Pizio secured the win in extra time, marking their back-to-back title victory and denying Victory a record-equalling fifth trophy.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:25 IST
Central Coast Mariners came from behind to beat Melbourne Victory 3-1 in the A-League Grand Final at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday, winning back-to-back titles while also denying the visiting side a record-equalling fifth trophy. Although Victory led 1-0 going into second-half injury time, Mariners scored an equaliser in the 91st minute through Ryan Edmondson. Miguel Di Pizio made it 2-1 in extra time before Edmondson scored again at the death to seal the title.

After a goalless first half, Victory took the lead five minutes into the second when Jason Geria scored with a bolt from the blue, pulling the trigger from outside the box to find the top corner for his first goal of the season. But their attempts to hold on for a 1-0 win were foiled in injury time when Mariners equalised after Joshua Nisbet set up Edmondson to score, forcing extra time.

Mariners completed the comeback seven minutes into the first period of extra time with a sweeping move which ended with Ronald Barcellos squaring the ball for Di Pizio, who turned it in to spark celebrations in the stands. As the Mariners fans began bouncing as one and prepared to rush on the pitch at full time, Edmondson grabbed his second when he dribbled into the box and curled a shot past the keeper and in.

