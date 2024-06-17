Political Switches Shape Jalandhar West Bypoll Battle

In an intriguing twist of political fortunes, the AAP and the BJP announced their candidates for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly seat in Punjab. The AAP has named Mohinder Bhagat, who is the son of erstwhile SAD-BJP government minister Bhagat Chunni Lal. Bhagat quit BJP last year, joining the AAP.

The BJP, on the other hand, fielded Sheetal Angural for the by-election. Angural previously served as an AAP legislator but resigned and joined the BJP along with Congress candidate Sushil Rinku.

The bypoll, set for July 10 with votes counted on July 13, was necessitated following Angural's resignation from AAP. Nominations will be scrutinized on June 24, with the last date for withdrawal being June 26.

