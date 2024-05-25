Man United leads Man City 2-0 at halftime in the FA Cup final
Manchester United led Manchester City 2-0 at halftime in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put Erik ten Hags team in control.Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute after mistakes from City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.
Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put Erik ten Hag's team in control.
Garnacho opened the scoring in the 30th minute after mistakes from City defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Mainoo then added a second goal in the 39th to spark passionate celebrations from manager Ten Hag, whose job was under intense scrutiny going into the final. The final is a repeat of last year's, which Premier League champion City won 2-1.
