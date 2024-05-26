Left Menu

Soccer-PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in French Cup final to clinch domestic treble

The Ligue 1 and French Super Cup champions dominated the first half at Lyon's Stade Pierre Mauroy to secure their record-extending 15th Cup title and first since 2021. Dembele put PSG ahead after 23 minutes when Nuno Mendes' cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box to coolly head home, and Ruiz doubled the advantage with a strike from a tight angle at the second attempt.

Updated: 26-05-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 02:36 IST
Paris St Germain beat Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 in the French Cup final on Saturday courtesy of first-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz to end the season with a domestic treble. The Ligue 1 and French Super Cup champions dominated the first half at Lyon's Stade Pierre Mauroy to secure their record-extending 15th Cup title and first since 2021.

Dembele put PSG ahead after 23 minutes when Nuno Mendes' cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box to coolly head home, and Ruiz doubled the advantage with a strike from a tight angle at the second attempt. Lyon pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half thanks to Jake O'Brien's towering header off a corner before PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a superb save minutes later.

PSG's all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe failed to find the net in his final game for the club, leaving his record at 256 goals in 308 appearances over his seven-year spell.

