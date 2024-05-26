Left Menu

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 15:43 IST
The 2024 French Open has started and there is now a retractable roof atop Court Suzanne Lenglen
The 2024 French Open is underway at Roland Garros, with play in the first round starting on Sunday after a ceremony to inaugurate the new retractable roof above Court Suzanne Lenglen.

There is no rain in the forecast for Day 1, so that might be the only use of the movable cover atop the second-largest stadium at the tournament facility.

The main arena, Court Philippe Chatrier, has had its retractable roof since the 2020 tournament.

Among the players scheduled to play Sunday are four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, two-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz and, in the night session, Andy Murray against Stan Wawrinka in a match-up between a pair of men who each owns three Slam titles.

