Motorcycling-Bagnaia pips Martin to win Catalunya Grand Prix, Marquez third
Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 26-05-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 18:18 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday to close the gap on championship leader and Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin who finished second.
Gresini Ducati's Marc Marquez repeated his heroics from Saturday's sprint when he finished third after starting 14th on the grid, keeping polesitter Aleix Espargaro at bay until the chequered flag.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP's Kejriwal Promises 24/7 Electricity, Enhanced Education and Healthcare in Rural Areas
Education Reinvents with AI: Skill Acquisition Skyrockets
VIT Chancellor Urges Political Parties to Prioritize Education in Election Manifesto
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Education Minister Encourages Students to Strive for Success Despite Challenges