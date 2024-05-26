Motorcycling-Bagnaia pips Martin to win Catalunya Grand Prix, Marquez third

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday to close the gap on championship leader and Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin who finished second.

Gresini Ducati's Marc Marquez repeated his heroics from Saturday's sprint when he finished third after starting 14th on the grid, keeping polesitter Aleix Espargaro at bay until the chequered flag.

