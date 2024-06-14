Left Menu

Springbok Coach Satisfied with Progress at Training Camp Ahead of Wales Test

Erasmus praised the efforts of new players in integrating seamlessly into the squad, emphasizing the productive training sessions that have set a strong base for the upcoming international season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:56 IST
Springbok Coach Satisfied with Progress at Training Camp Ahead of Wales Test
"With a blend of youth and experience in the squad, we're well-positioned to select a competitive team for the Wales Test," Erasmus stated. Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Rassie Erasmus, head coach of the Springboks, expressed satisfaction with the progress made during the first week of the national training camp in Pretoria. Looking ahead to the opening Test of the season against Wales at Twickenham next Saturday, Erasmus highlighted the positive foundation laid by the squad as they prepare for international action.

Erasmus praised the efforts of new players in integrating seamlessly into the squad, emphasizing the productive training sessions that have set a strong base for the upcoming international season.

"We've had an incredibly productive week on the field, and I'm pleased with the quality of our training sessions and how well the new players have adapted to our systems," said Erasmus. "The experienced players have also played a crucial role in guiding and supporting the newcomers during training."

He further noted the contribution of DHL Stormers players who joined the camp mid-week, adding to the team's depth and preparation.

Reflecting on the preparatory alignment camps held earlier in the season, Erasmus underscored their importance in familiarizing the players with team structures, culminating in effective on-field execution during this training camp.

"With a blend of youth and experience in the squad, we're well-positioned to select a competitive team for the Wales Test," Erasmus stated. "While we plan to introduce some young talent next week, our goal remains to start the season positively and set a strong tone for the Castle Lager Incoming Series."

Addressing the absence of Siya Kolisi, Erasmus confirmed plans to appoint a new captain for the Wales Test, highlighting Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Bongi Mbonambi as potential candidates.

Looking beyond immediate fixtures, Erasmus extended his support to the Vodacom Bulls ahead of their crucial Vodacom United Rugby Championship semi-final against Leinster. He expressed confidence in the Bulls' performance and hoped for their success to advance to the final, backing them to represent South African rugby with distinction.

Should the Bulls progress to the final, Erasmus acknowledged potential delays in selecting players for the national squad but affirmed readiness to make necessary adjustments.

The Springbok team for the Wales Test will be announced on Tuesday, with departure scheduled for Wednesday night as they gear up for their international campaign in London.

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024