Court Sentences Uncle to 12 Years for Kidnapping and Raping Niece
A court sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor niece in 2017. The convict, already married, committed the heinous crime against his 16-17 year old niece. The court emphasized the betrayal of trust and the lasting psychological scars on the victim.
A court has sentenced a man to 12 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor niece in 2017, highlighting the disturbing reality of familial predators.
Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar oversaw the case, condemning the convicted uncle who perpetrated the crime knowing he was already married and could not marry the victim, aged 16-17 at the time.
The court lamented the betrayal of trust, pointing out the deep psychological scars inflicted on the victim and the myth of familial safety. The convict was additionally sentenced to two 10-year terms for kidnapping, with all sentences running concurrently.
