Left Menu

Court Sentences Uncle to 12 Years for Kidnapping and Raping Niece

A court sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor niece in 2017. The convict, already married, committed the heinous crime against his 16-17 year old niece. The court emphasized the betrayal of trust and the lasting psychological scars on the victim.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:20 IST
Court Sentences Uncle to 12 Years for Kidnapping and Raping Niece
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A court has sentenced a man to 12 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor niece in 2017, highlighting the disturbing reality of familial predators.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar oversaw the case, condemning the convicted uncle who perpetrated the crime knowing he was already married and could not marry the victim, aged 16-17 at the time.

The court lamented the betrayal of trust, pointing out the deep psychological scars inflicted on the victim and the myth of familial safety. The convict was additionally sentenced to two 10-year terms for kidnapping, with all sentences running concurrently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024