Venkatesh Iyer Leads KKR to Victory in Dramatic Match

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chased down 114 runs set by their opponents in just 10.3 overs. Venkatesh Iyer played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 52 runs. Key bowling contributions came from Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed, making this win memorable.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:37 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (Target: 114 runs from 20 overs) Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Shahbaz Ahmed 39 Sunil Narine c Shahbaz Ahmed b Cummins 6 Venkatesh Iyer not out 52 Shreyas Iyer not out 6 Extras: (B-4 LB-2 W-5) 11 Total: (For 2 wickets in 10.3 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: 1/11 2/102 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-25-0, Pat Cummins 2-0-18-1, T Natarajan 2-0-29-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2.3-0-22-1, Jaydev Unadkat 1-0-9-0, Aiden Markram 1-0-5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

