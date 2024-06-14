T20 WC: "No workload issues at all...": Pat Cummins on Australian quicks' status for Super Eights

Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup match against Scotland, Australian pacer Pat Cummins said that fast bowlers would not face much issues while playing in a much hectic schedule during the Super Eights stage as they are used to play Test cricket and bowling four overs would be a "breeze" for them. Scotland will be taking on Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup match at Saint Lucia on Sunday. Australia has qualified for the Super Eights with three wins in three games so far, giving them six points. Scotland is at the second place, with two wins and a no result, giving them five points. Scotland is in contention with England (three points in three games and a game to go) for the Super Eights spot and will need to do an upset to get their place in the final eight.

Speaking ahead of the game to cricket.com.au, Cummins said, "It is a bit of a luxury now in this first section of the tournament but once we get to the Super Eights do not think they will be any resting. Definitely [can play all the games], we are used to playing Test cricket so four overs is a breeze. There is no workload issues at all. You start prioritising sleep, refuelling and those kinds of things but in terms of getting up for the game, it is fine. We have done it loads of times, loads of IPL games are kind of play, fly to the other side of the country and play again. Same with BBL. It is not necessarily new. It will be busy but we are kind of used to it." On the possibility of rotating and resting players during the game against Scotland, Cummins said that he would not be surprised if some rotation of players happens.

"I have not spoken to the selectors or anyone, so I do not know what they are thinking. But I would not be surprised. I know going into the start of the tournament, in a perfect world, we would get a game into just about all the squad members," said Cummins. On T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh's captaincy so far, Cummins said that he has done a pretty fantastic job so far.

"We are pretty similar, stay relaxed. We lean on our bowlers to do their job," he added. Speaking about pacer Josh Hazlewood's comments about playing in order to eliminate England from the tournament, Cummins said that the bowler's statements were taken out of context and were a joke.

"I was speaking to Joshy who had a bit of a joke about it the other day and it got taken a bit out of context. We will go out there and try to play Scotland who have had a really good tournament so far so it is going to be tough," said Cummins. "I do not think you can (go into a game not trying to win) - ever. You are playing an international game in the middle of a World Cup. You still want to try and have a good game and carry that on into the Super Eights," he added.

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations do not allow "inappropriate strategic or tactical" manipulation of a result or net run-rate "in order to affect the standings of other teams". (ANI)

