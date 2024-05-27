Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs: Key Highlights from Day 2 French Open

Day 2 of the French Open saw thrilling performances with Marketa Vondrousova defeating Rebeka Masarova decisively. Play started under mild conditions with notable players like Nadal, Zverev, Swiatek, and Sinner hitting the courts. Alcaraz, Osaka, and Ostapenko also delivered strong performances, progressing to the next rounds.

Highlights of the second day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT): 1022 VONDROUSOVA COMFORTABLY BEATS MASAROVA

Czech fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova made light work of Spain's Rebeka Masarova, winning 6-1 6-3 to reach the second round. Vondrousova, current Wimbledon champion and French Open finalist in 2019, raced into a 5-0 lead in the opening set, and although Masarova managed a break of serve in the second, it was too little too late.

Play underway at 0908 GMT Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62°Fahrenheit)

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner gets the first-round action under way against American Christopher Eubanks on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and fifth seed Czech Marketa Vondrousova faces Rebeka Masarova on Court Simonne-Mathieu. Fourteen-times champion Rafa Nadal will take on world number four German Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek starts the defence of her title against local qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

PREVIEW-Tennis-Nadal has tough opener with Zverev in what could be his last French Open

PREVIEW-Tennis-Queen of clay Swiatek looking untouchable in Paris. Top ranking looms for Sinner but injury puts Paris spot in doubt

Alcaraz eases injury fears with dominant Roland Garros display, Osaka battles on Garcia, Gasquet delight French fans after Humbert crashes

Wawrinka sends Murray packing in French Open first round Djokovic optimistic despite lowered expectations at Roland Garros

Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to set up potential Swiatek clash at French Open

Ostapenko battles past Cristian in French Open first round

