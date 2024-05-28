India's Under-19 Girls Team Triumphs in South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

India's under-19 girls team retained its title at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships after blanking hosts Sri Lanka 3-0 in the final in Kandy.

India had got the better of Nepal 3-0 in the semifinals before taking on the the hosts in the final.

Sayali Wani beat Bimandee Bandara 11-6, 12-10, 11-8, Pritha Vartikar downed Tamadi Kavindya 7-11, 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, and Taneesha Kotecha beat Divya Dharani 11-8 11-7 11-7 in the summit clash to lift the trophy on Monday.

In the Under-15 section, the results were no different. Divyanshi Bowmick accounted for Yoshini Jayawardena 11-8, 11-7, 11-9, Syndrela Das followed it up with a 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 win over Shanya Muthuli before Kavya Bhatt ended the ordeal of Samindi Weerasooriya to win 11-3, 11-8, 11-7.

In the Under-15 boys final, also against the hosts, Sarthak Arya won both his singles, to be the architect of India's win.

He first defeated Naviru Nethsitha 11-4, 11-5, 11-5, and Soham Mukherjee consolidated India's lead when he downed Akian Bojith 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 for a 2-0 lead.

However, Sahil Rawat lost to Agasthya Ananditha 7-11, 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 10-12 as the Lankans pulled one down. But Sarthak completed the job by winning the fourth rubber when he beat Akian Bojith 11-3, 11-8, 11-8.

