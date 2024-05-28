Left Menu

French Open Day 3: Upsets, Rain Delays, and Memorable Matches

Day 3 of the French Open saw exciting matches with Tomas Etcheverry and Casper Ruud advancing, despite rain delays. Zheng Qinwen and Elena Rybakina both won their matches, securing spots in the second round. The day was filled with intense competition and dramatic moments at Roland Garros.

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 1413 ETCHEVERRY BEATS LOCAL FAVOURITE CAZAUX

Last year's quarter-finalist Tomas Etcheverry beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4 to reach the second round. 1404 RUUD DEFEATS ALVES

Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud, French Open runner-up in the last two years, beat Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves 6-3 6-4 6-3 to reach the second round, while matches on the outer courts as well as on Court Simonne-Mathieu were delayed due to rain. 1130 ZHENG EASES PAST CORNET

Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen beat crowd favourite Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1, in the Frenchwoman's 20th and final appearance at Roland Garros, to go through the second round. 1023 RYBAKINA BEATS MINNEN

Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina beat Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3, overcoming a late fightback to ease through to the second round. PLAY UNDERWAY AT 0910 GMT

Play began amid drizzle at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

