Left Menu

Rheinmetall's Multi-Million Euro Sponsorship Deal with Borussia Dortmund

German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall will sponsor football club Borussia Dortmund in a three-year deal, according to Handelsblatt. The sponsorship will bring Borussia Dortmund a multi-million euro sum each year. Both Rheinmetall and Borussia Dortmund were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:27 IST
Rheinmetall's Multi-Million Euro Sponsorship Deal with Borussia Dortmund
AI Generated Representative Image

German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall will sponsor football club Borussia Dortmund in a three-year deal, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Borussia Dortmund will receive a sum in the millions of euros for each year of the deal, Handelsblatt said.

Rheinmetall and Borussia Dortmund were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024