Rheinmetall's Multi-Million Euro Sponsorship Deal with Borussia Dortmund

German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall will sponsor football club Borussia Dortmund in a three-year deal, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Borussia Dortmund will receive a sum in the millions of euros for each year of the deal, Handelsblatt said.

Rheinmetall and Borussia Dortmund were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)