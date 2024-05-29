Singapore Open: India's PV Sindhu seals comfortable win in first round

Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched a comfortable win in the first round of the Singapore Open 2024 against Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt on Wednesday. The Indian shuttler beat her Danish opponent 12-21, and 20-22 in the first round match of the women's singles. The match lasted for 44 minutes.

Sindhu dominated the game from the first moment of the game. He won the first set by 12-21. In the second set, Hojmark tried to make a comeback but clinched a 20-22 win to make her place in the next round of the tournament. Earlier on Sunday, Sindhu conceded a defeat in the final match of the Malaysia Masters competition against China's Wang Zhi Yi. The Indian shuttler lost to her Chinese opponent 21-16, 5-21, and 16-21 in the final match of the women's singles.

Sindhu started the final game on a good note and dominated the first set as she won it by 21-16. In the second set, the Chinese made a comeback in the game and didn't give Sindhu a chance to clinch points. Zhiyi won the second set by 5-21. In the final set, Zhiyi had the last laugh of the game as she beat Sindhu by 16-21. In the Malaysia Masters, Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal match of the women's singles to confirm her place in the final.

This final also marked her first final of a tournament since the 2023 Spain Masters. Earlier on Tuesday, the world's number 1 badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered a shocking early exit in the men's doubles first round of the ongoing Singapore Open 2024.

Chirag and Satwik fell short against the 34th-ranked Danish pair of Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard. In a contest that lasted for 47 minutes, the Indian pair lost the game in two straight sets by a scoreline of 20-22, 18-21. (ANI)

