IBA Announces Prize Money for Paris Olympic Boxing Medallists

The International Boxing Association (IBA) will offer prize money to all Olympic champions and medallists at this year's Paris Games, the body announced on Wednesday.

"Paris gold medallists in the boxing tournament will receive a substantial financial reward of $100,000. Out of this amount, the athlete will receive $50,000, their National Federation will receive $25,000, and their coach will receive $25,000," IBA President Umar Kremlev said in a statement.

