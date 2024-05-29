IBA Announces Prize Money for Paris Olympic Boxing Medallists
The International Boxing Association (IBA) has declared that all Olympic champions and medallists in boxing at the Paris 2024 Games will receive prize money. Gold medallists will get $50,000, while their National Federation and coach will each receive $25,000, as per IBA President Umar Kremlev's announcement.
The International Boxing Association (IBA) will offer prize money to all Olympic champions and medallists at this year's Paris Games, the body announced on Wednesday.
"Paris gold medallists in the boxing tournament will receive a substantial financial reward of $100,000. Out of this amount, the athlete will receive $50,000, their National Federation will receive $25,000, and their coach will receive $25,000," IBA President Umar Kremlev said in a statement.
