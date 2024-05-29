Left Menu

MotoGP Calendar Shuffle: Indian and Kazakhstan Grand Prix Adjustments

MotoGP has announced the cancellation of the 2024 Indian Grand Prix due to operational considerations. Instead, the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix will be held in September 2024. The Indian Grand Prix is set to return in March 2025. This marks the second cancellation after Argentina's Grand Prix was scrapped.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:25 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

MotoGP's Indian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to operational considerations, series organisers said on Wednesday, adding that the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix would instead take place in that time period.

Last year's Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida took place in hot and humid conditions in September and was shortened by three laps after MotoGP riders asked for race distances to be adjusted. The event is set to return in an earlier slot in the 2025 season.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations," MotoGP said in a statement. "Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike."

Kazakhstan's Grand Prix, which was initially scheduled to take place in June, was this month postponed due to severe weather and flooding across central Asia, which caused nearly 117,000 people to be evacuated. "The inaugural Kazakhstan GP will now take place from the 20th to the 22nd of September as the first race on the Asian leg of the 2024 MotoGP calendar," MotoGP said in a statement.

The Indian Grand Prix is the second race to have been called off this year, with Argentina's Grand Prix scrapped due to an economic crisis.

