Enes Unal Secures Future with Bournemouth in Exciting New Deal

Turkey forward Enes Unal has signed a four-year contract with Bournemouth after a successful loan spell, despite missing most of early 2023-24 due to injury. Known for his work rate and desire to excel in the Premier League, Unal looks forward to future challenges with Bournemouth.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:47 IST
Turkey forward Enes Unal has made his move to Bournemouth permanent with a fresh four-year contract after arriving on loan in January, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Unal, who missed most of the first half of 2023-24 due to a cruciate ligament tear while at LaLiga side Getafe, made 16 league appearances for Bournemouth since his arrival, scoring twice.

"His work rate and attitude have been exemplary following a long period of injury rehabilitation, and his desire to succeed in Premier League has been clear to see throughout," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement. "I enjoyed testing myself in the Premier League while regaining my fitness," said Unal, who assisted Antoine Semenyo's late winner in March as Bournemouth came back from 3-0 down to beat Luton Town 4-3.

"I am really excited for the years ahead," he added.

