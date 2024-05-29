Enes Unal Secures Future with Bournemouth in Exciting New Deal
Turkey forward Enes Unal has signed a four-year contract with Bournemouth after a successful loan spell, despite missing most of early 2023-24 due to injury. Known for his work rate and desire to excel in the Premier League, Unal looks forward to future challenges with Bournemouth.
Turkey forward Enes Unal has made his move to Bournemouth permanent with a fresh four-year contract after arriving on loan in January, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Unal, who missed most of the first half of 2023-24 due to a cruciate ligament tear while at LaLiga side Getafe, made 16 league appearances for Bournemouth since his arrival, scoring twice.
"His work rate and attitude have been exemplary following a long period of injury rehabilitation, and his desire to succeed in Premier League has been clear to see throughout," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement. "I enjoyed testing myself in the Premier League while regaining my fitness," said Unal, who assisted Antoine Semenyo's late winner in March as Bournemouth came back from 3-0 down to beat Luton Town 4-3.
"I am really excited for the years ahead," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
