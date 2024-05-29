Yannick Noah to Lead Team Europe in Laver Cup, Replacing Bjorn Borg

Former French Open champion Yannick Noah will captain Team Europe in the Laver Cup from next year, the tournament's organisers said on Wednesday. Noah will succeed 11-times grand slam winner Bjorn Borg in the role, while the opposing Team World will be captained by Andre Agassi, who won eight grand slams during his playing career. Agassi will replace John McEnroe in the role.

Borg and McEnroe will end their spells as captains after the seventh edition of Laver Cup, scheduled for September in Germany. Frenchman Noah, also a singer, said he was honoured to be chosen for the role.

"I've been out of the game for a while, doing my music, but I am really excited for this new adventure," he said in a statement. The Laver Cup, started in 2017, has pitted leading European players against those from other parts of the world. The captains do not play.

Team Europe won the first four editions of the tournament, while Team World clinched the next two.

