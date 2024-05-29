French Open: Stellar Performances and Unexpected Rain Delays

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT): 1404 JABEUR BEATS OSORIO

Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur bounced back from a mid-game setback to beat Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-3 1-6 6-3 to reach the third round. 1154 TSITSIPAS OVERCOMES UNDERDOG ALTMAIER

Former French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas beat German Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-2 6-7(2) 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in two hours and 43 minutes. "It's all about figuring it out. I was down on the score but I didn't give up," the Greek said about coming from a break down in the fourth set. "The way I've come back before inspired me here. The atmosphere here was the cherry on the cake."

1135 KENIN BREEZES PAST GARCIA Former Australian Open Champion and French Open finalist Sofia Kenin breezed into the third round with a convincing 6-3 6-3 victory over home hope Caroline Garcia.

"Yes, I am super happy it means a lot that I won today, Garcia is an amazing player. I am sorry for winning," the American said. "I am putting in the hard work and it's paying off, merci." Rain has suspended play on the outside courts with the delay for extended by an additional hour.

American Brandon Nakashima held a narrow lead of 6-5 against Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz on Court Simonne-Mathieu before play was interrupted due to weather conditions. PLAY UNDER WAY AT 0912 GMT

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature lingering around 16 degrees Celsius (60.8°F). READ MORE:

