Simone Biles Aims for Record 9th All-Around Title at U.S. Championships

Gymnastics-Biles eyes ninth all-around title at U.S. championships

Simone Biles enters this weekend's U.S. Gymnastics Championships as the favorite to claim yet another all-around title as the sport's most dominant force continues to build momentum ahead of the Paris Olympics. The four-time Olympic gold medalist is gunning for a record-extending ninth U.S. title at the competition after last year's triumph saw her break a tie with Alfred Jochim, a two-time silver medalist at the 1932 Games.

Golf-Scheffler freed of charges arising from Louisville arrest

Charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler stemming from his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, two weeks ago were dropped on Wednesday. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell told the court there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case against Scheffler, who was charged on May 17 with four counts, including felony second-degree assault on a police officer.

Tennis-Swiatek back from the brink as French Open fans come under fire

Defending champion Iga Swiatek came back from the brink to down Naomi Osaka in a French Open second-round blockbuster, saving a match point as she just avoided her earliest exit at Roland Garros, where the wild crowd came under fire on Wednesday. With fans starved of action on a day when persistent rainfall washed out play on the outside courts, the two four-time Grand Slam champions served up a memorable battle on court Philippe Chatrier, even if hundreds of ticket holders had already returned to the warmth of their homes.

Ice hockey-Minnesota win inaugural PWHL title as fans celebrate new era for women's game

Minnesota clinched the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) championship with a 3-0 win over Boston in Game 5 on Wednesday, as fans celebrated a new chapter for the women's game. Forward Liz Schepers slipped the game winner past Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel midway through the second period, with Michela Cava and captain Kendall Coyne Schofield adding goals in the third.

Golf-We're only human, says McIlroy as Tour deals with Murray suicide

Before launching his bid for a Canadian Open hat-trick Rory McIlroy took a moment on Wednesday to remind fans that golfers are only human as the PGA Tour comes to grips with the suicide of two-time winner Grayson Murray. McIlroy, winner of the Canadian Open in 2019 and 2022, has also been dealing with some personal turmoil having announced earlier this month that he was ending his seven-year marriage and had filed for divorce.

Gymnastics-Douglas ends Paris Olympics bid due to ankle injury

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has withdrawn from this weekend's U.S. championships in Texas due to an ankle injury she suffered during training this week, ending her comeback bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics, ESPN reported. The 2012 all-around and team champion withdrew from the U.S. Classic last week after falling twice from the asymmetric bars, which had left her unable to compete for the all-around title at the U.S. Championships.

New York boosts T20 Cricket World Cup security after reported threats

New York will boost security for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June, the governor said on Wednesday, after reports of threats especially related to the India-Pakistan match. "In preparation for the @cricketworldcup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe," Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, adding there was "no credible threat at this time".

Golf-After ending Canadian Open drought Taylor wants to do it again

When Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt to become the first home-grown winner of the Canadian Open in 69 years last June it immediately became a heritage moment immortalised when his silhouette was made part of the event's logo. That dramatic win on the fourth playoff hole in the rain over Britain's Tommy Fleetwood will be hard to top but Taylor has a few ideas that, if successful, might end with his face on a stamp or a statue.

MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes turns 22, tames Tigers

Paul Skenes struck out nine in six innings on his 22nd birthday as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the host Detroit Tigers, 10-2, in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Skenes (2-0), the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, allowed two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. He had two strikeouts apiece in the first two innings and struck out the side in the fourth, relying as much on his splitter as his fastball. The flamethrowing right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 30 strikeouts and five walks in 22 innings.

Celtics 'not sure' if Kristaps Porzingis will be ready for Game 1

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis has "ramped it up" in workouts but coach Joe Mazzulla said Wednesday he's "not sure" if the 7-foot-2 forward will be ready for the NBA Finals opener. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be June 6 in Boston against either the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves.

