Daniil Medvedev Advances to French Open Third Round Amid Opponent's Retirement
Daniil Medvedev advanced to the French Open third round after his opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired due to injury. The Serbian player withdrew while trailing 6-1 5-0 on a humid day in Paris. Medvedev, the fifth seed from Russia, will next compete against either Mariano Navone or Tomas Machac.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:54 IST
Daniil Medvedev cantered into the French Open third round when his Serbian opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired due to injury on Thursday.
World number 57 Kecmanovic called on the trainer when he was trailing 6-1 5-0 on court Suzanne Lenglen on another humid, grey day in Paris.
Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, will next face either Argentina's Mariano Navone or Czech Tomas Machac.
